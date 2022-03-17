Advertisement

Baraga girl’s basketball team visit Michigan state capitol

By Cameron Chinn
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday, a U.P. basketball team got the chance to visit the state capitol and talk with state representatives.

The Baraga High School girls basketball team traveled downstate for the state semi-finals and will compete tonight. Thursday morning, however, they got the chance to visit the state capitol building. During the tour they spoke with Senator Ed McBroom, said he was eager to show the team what the capitol had to offer.

“So it was exciting to show them around, I love to take them around and show them the amazing trivia and history of this capitol building so it was a fun time,” McBroom said.

“It’s crazy like I never thought that I’m this young and got to experience all this stuff and I still have two years left in high school, it’s exciting and I’m excited about what the future has,” Baraga High School Sophomore Jaycee Larson said.

