Advertisement

What to expect now that spring is in the air

NWS springtime
NWS springtime(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Spring is in the air and the National Weather Service has more information on what we can expect.

Now that we’ve entered spring weather patterns, the station says we will have normal to slightly higher temperatures which will cause a gradual melt of snow. They are also not expecting wild swings in weather patterns, but say we may experience a short snowstorm in the next week.

“We’re at that point now in the month of March where we can see some pretty wild swings in temperature. Fortunately, if we look out over the next couple of weeks at the beginning of April it looks like we’ll have a slow gradual transition to spring,” said Matt Zika, NWS Meteorologist.

The weather service also says the temperatures we’re having now are optimal conditions for those who tap maple trees.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffrey David Redd, 34, of Laurium (left), Kahleb Thorsson Senia-Wicks, 21, of Calumet, and...
Three Houghton County men charged with child sex crimes
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
There's a tentative deal in place for Minnesota-based Miner's Incorporated to buy Angeli...
Miner’s Inc. to purchase Angeli Foods grocery in Iron River
MTU Students Zbigniew Bell (left) and Paul Kovicic (right) inspect damage to personal vehicles...
Survivors face aftermath of Houghton apartment fire
VanLandschoot on Lake Superior.
Whitmer signs McBroom’s commercial fishing reform bill

Latest News

St. Patricks Day Preparation
Marquette businesses preparing for St. Patrick’s Day
Negaunee Fire Department team wishes Steve well
Congrats, Steve! - Negaunee Fire Department (Extended Version)
Marquette Mountain Spring Carnival
Marquette Mountain celebrating Spring Carnival this weekend
Fatal snowmobile crash graphic.
Fatal snowmobile crash in Seney Twp.