What to expect now that spring is in the air

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Spring is in the air and the National Weather Service has more information on what we can expect.

Now that we’ve entered spring weather patterns, the station says we will have normal to slightly higher temperatures which will cause a gradual melt of snow. They are also not expecting wild swings in weather patterns, but say we may experience a short snowstorm in the next week.

“We’re at that point now in the month of March where we can see some pretty wild swings in temperature. Fortunately, if we look out over the next couple of weeks at the beginning of April it looks like we’ll have a slow gradual transition to spring,” said Matt Zika, NWS Meteorologist.

The weather service also says the temperatures we’re having now are optimal conditions for those who tap maple trees.

