Warmest day on tap

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
There will be a few spots with patchy dense fog. A front is moving in and ahead of it sprinkles to isolated showers will be possible today. Otherwise, the warm stretch will continue through early next week. Around next Wednesday models are showing a system coming across the region with mixed precipitation. Following it, colder air returns to end the month.

Today: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers

>Highs: Upper 40s west, low 40s east

St. Patrick’s Day: Mostly cloudy and above normal

>Highs: Low 40s south, 30s north

Friday: Mostly cloudy and seasonably warm

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Saturday: Partly cloudy and seasonably warm

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

Monday: Cloudy with isolated showers

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance rain/snow mix

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

