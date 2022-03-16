Advertisement

Walmart plans to hire 50K workers before May

Walmart recently increased its starting pay rate to $16.40 per hour.
Walmart recently increased its starting pay rate to $16.40 per hour.(MGN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The largest retailer in the U.S. is looking to boost its workforce. Walmart announced it’s focused on hiring at least 50,000 employees this spring.

Positions are available in stores, campuses, clubs and supply chain facilities, and Walmart officials said they hope to have these all filled by April.

This work comes as much of the retail industry is experiencing a worker shortage, which was triggered, in part, by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Walmart recently increased its starting pay rate to $16.40 per hour. Some workers in select positions make nearly twice that hourly rate.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffrey David Redd, 34, of Laurium (left), Kahleb Thorsson Senia-Wicks, 21, of Calumet, and...
Three Houghton County men charged with child sex crimes
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
There's a tentative deal in place for Minnesota-based Miner's Incorporated to buy Angeli...
Miner’s Inc. to purchase Angeli Foods grocery in Iron River
MTU Students Zbigniew Bell (left) and Paul Kovicic (right) inspect damage to personal vehicles...
Survivors face aftermath of Houghton apartment fire
VanLandschoot on Lake Superior.
Whitmer signs McBroom’s commercial fishing reform bill

Latest News

Marquette Mountain Spring Carnival
Marquette Mountain celebrating Spring Carnival this weekend
FILE - Eugene Parker, professor emeritus at the University of Chicago, holds a replica of the...
Physicist Eugene Parker, namesake of NASA probe, dies at 94
Smoke from a fire is seen at the Walmart Distribution Center in Plainfield, Ind., on Wednesday.
Massive fire breaks out at Walmart distribution center in Indiana
A sign posted outside a church in Omaha is making people feel anything but welcome.
‘Heaven has strict immigration laws’: Church sign seen as attack on immigrants removed
FILE - In this courtroom sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, center, sits in the courtroom during a...
Prosecutors in Ghislaine Maxwell case say juror made ‘honest mistake’