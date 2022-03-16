Advertisement

Upper Peninsula Michigan Works! hosting Clean Slate U.P. program

By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The event will be on Wednesday, March 23, from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. EST at the Marquette Michigan Works! Job Center.

The Clean Slate UP Expungement Jumpstart Event will ·help U.P. residents get their criminal records expunged. With a successful expungement, you can legally state that you have never been convicted for that crime on job, school, and/or housing applications. So far, the program has assisted over 250 participants through the expungement process.

To register or for more information click here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffrey David Redd, 34, of Laurium (left), Kahleb Thorsson Senia-Wicks, 21, of Calumet, and...
Three Houghton County men charged with child sex crimes
There's a tentative deal in place for Minnesota-based Miner's Incorporated to buy Angeli...
Miner’s Inc. to purchase Angeli Foods grocery in Iron River
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
MTU Students Zbigniew Bell (left) and Paul Kovicic (right) inspect damage to personal vehicles...
Survivors face aftermath of Houghton apartment fire
Th Fire Station Cannabis Co. presents Camp Cannabis.
Camp Cannabis: U.P.’s first cannabis consumption event

Latest News

This comes as the winter beekeeping season will soon come to a close
Superior Beekeeping to help NMU Apiculture
The association says more projected diagnoses in the coming years could create an issue due to...
Michigan Alzheimer’s Association raises awareness for disease
Lakeview Elementary School in Negaunee registers upwards of 125 kindergarten students per year.
Schools encourage parents to register early
The store will allow current employees an interview to stay after the change.
Angeli's Foods Iron River to become Super One Foods