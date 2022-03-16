Upper Peninsula Michigan Works! hosting Clean Slate U.P. program

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The event will be on Wednesday, March 23, from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. EST at the Marquette Michigan Works! Job Center.

The Clean Slate UP Expungement Jumpstart Event will ·help U.P. residents get their criminal records expunged. With a successful expungement, you can legally state that you have never been convicted for that crime on job, school, and/or housing applications. So far, the program has assisted over 250 participants through the expungement process.

To register or for more information click here.

