MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Board of Light and Power (MBLP) confirmed there is a power outage in the Marquette area.

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time. The MBLP is currently working on restoring power.

There have been reports of power out on Third Street and nearby streets.

The map of reported outages can be found here.

