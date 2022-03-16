Minnesota State lands four of six players on CCHA All-First Team

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WLUC) - The Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) is proud to announce the six skaters that were named to the to the 2021-22 All-CCHA First Team. Minnesota State led the way with four representatives, while Bemidji State and Michigan Tech each placed one player on the All-CCHA First Team.

Minnesota State’s Nathan Smith finished first among CCHA forwards on the ballot with 41 (of a maximum 42) points earned among the CCHA head coaches. Michigan Tech’s Brian Halonen received 35 points while Minnesota State’s Julian Napravnik tallied 26 points. Jake Livingstone (Minnesota State) garnered the most points among CCHA defensemen with 22 (out of a maximum 28) points, while Bemidji State’s Elias Rosén secured 18 points. In net, Minnesota State goaltender Dryden McKay was the unanimous pick, receiving all 14 possible points from CCHA head coaches.

2021-22 All-CCHA First Team: F – Nathan Smith, Minnesota State – 41 points

F – Brian Halonen, Michigan Tech – (35)

F – Julian Napravnik, Minnesota State (26)

D – Jake Livingstone, Minnesota State (22)

D – Elias Rosén, Bemidji State (18)

G – Dryden McKay, Minnesota State (14)

Despite missing four games while representing Team USA at the 2022 Winter Olympics this year, Minnesota State’s Nathan Smith finished second among all CCHA skaters in conference points-per-game (1.50), third in points (33), fifth in goals (13) and sixth in assists (20). Smith was named CCHA Player of the Week twice and was the CCHA Player of the Month for the month of December. Smith also recorded an impressive plus-20 rating on the campaign.

Michigan Tech’s Brian Halonen finished CCHA play as the conference leader in both points (36) and goals (16). He finished ranked fifth in the CCHA in assists (20) and with a plus-22 rating. Halonen scored three power-play goals and two game-winning goals and finished ranked second in the CCHA in shots on goal per game (3.54).

Minnesota State’s Julian Napravnik finished the 2021-22 CCHA season as the leader in points-per-game average (1.55). Napravnik was fourth in scoring (13 goals), second in points (34) and assists (21), had three game-winning goals and a plus-27 rating, also in four less games possible. Napravnik was named CCHA Forward of the Week once and CCHA Player of the Month for the month of January.

Minnesota State defenseman Jake Livingstone recorded 19 points, including seven goals and 12 assists in 26 games played for the Mavericks this season. The blueliner earned 0.73 points-per-game, had one game-winning goal, one shorthanded goal and a plus-22 rating on the ice. Livingstone is a two-time CCHA Defenseman of the Month and was named CCHA Player of the Week in November.

Bemidji State defenseman Elias Rosén led all CCHA defensemen in conference play, posting 20 points (6g-14a) in 25 games. His six goals in conference play is the second most among league defensemen. Rosén Led the team with four game-winning goals which is tied for the most in the league and all of which have been in conference games. Rosén finished tied for the team lead with five power-play goals on a power-play unit that is second in the CCHA with a percentage of .257. He is a three-time CCHA Defenseman of the Week this campaign and was named the CCHA Defenseman of the Month for January.

Minnesota State’s Dryden McKay earned CCHA Goaltender of the Week a record seven times and CCHA Goaltender of the month three times. He finished first in CCHA conference play in both goals against average (1.05) and save percentage (.942). He started in 25 of 26 CCHA games, seeing 1,482:17 of playing time. McKay made 423 saves on the season, boasting an impressive record of 23-2-0 and six shutouts.

Bemidji State’s Owen Sillinger finished fourth among CCHA forwards on the ballot with 24 (of a maximum 42) points earned among the CCHA head coaches. Lake Superior State’s Louis Boudon received 11 points and both Michigan Tech’s Trenton Bliss and Northern Michigan’s AJ Vanderbeck earned 10 points each. Colin Swoyer (Michigan Tech) garnered the third most points among CCHA defensemen with 14 (of a maximum 28) points, while Lake Superior State’s Jacob Bengtsson earned 11 points. In net, Michigan Tech goaltender Blake Pietila finished with the second-most points among CCHA goaltenders, receiving eight points (of a maximum 14) from CCHA head coaches.

2021-22 All-CCHA Second Team: F – Owen Sillinger, Bemidji State – 24 points

F – Louis Boudon, Lake Superior State – (11)

F – Trenton Bliss, Michigan Tech – (10)

F – AJ Vanderbeck, Northern Michigan (10)

D – Colin Swoyer, Michigan Tech – (14)

D – Jacob Bengtsson, Lake Superior State – (11)

G – Blake Pietila, Michigan Tech – (8)

This season, Bemidji State’s Owen Sillinger totaled the fourth-most points in CCHA conference play with 32 points (10G, 22A) in 26 CCHA games. This season. He led all skaters in assists (22) and the conference with 441 face-off wins, finishing ninth in the league with a .542 face-off win percentage. Owen also ranks top-10 in the league in points per game (5th, 1.21), assists per game (4th, 0.79) and goals per game (10th, 0.41). He was named CCHA Forward of the Week (Nov. 12) and CCHA Forward of the Month (November).

Lake Superior State’s Louis Boudon finished tied for ninth with 27 points (10G, 17A) in 25 CCHA conference games this campaign. The Laker captain finished tied for seventh in CCHA goals (10), and tied for fifth in assists (17) in CCHA play. Boudon led the conference in shorthanded goals (3), tied for the conference lead with four game-winning goals and tied for the conference lead in hat tricks (1). He finished third in CCHA face-off wins (276), and total faceoffs taken (531). Boudon recorded points in 14 of 25 CCHA games this season, including nine multi-point games. He also led LSSU in goals, assists and points during CCHA conference play. Boudon was named CCHA Forward of the Week on Oct. 25, Dec. 13 and Feb. 14. He was named CCHA Forward of the Month in October.

Michigan Tech’s Trenton Bliss finished third in CCHA conference play with 31 points on the campaign. He also finished third in assists (21) and eighth in the CCHA with a plus-13 rating. Bliss scored 10 goals in league play, recorded four power-play tallies and one game-winning goal.

Northern Michigan’s AJ Vanderbeck finished the 2021-22 CCHA campaign with 25 points (16G, 9A) in 26 CCHA games played. He tallied 123 shots on goal, a plus-5 rating, 2 game-winning goals and four blocked shots.

Michigan Tech’s Colin Swoyer led all CCHA defensemen with four power-play goals in conference play and ranked seventh among all CCHA players in power-play points. Swoyer finished second amongst CCHA defensemen with 13 assists, was third amongst CCHA defensemen with 18 points and led all CCHA defensemen with 2.42 shots on goal on average. He was a key part of the defensive group that ranked second in the CCHA in penalty kill percentage (87.2%) and second in scoring defense (2.04). Swoyer ranked 11th in the CCHA with 34 blocked shots.

Lake Superior State’s Jacob Bengtsson finished tied for the third with 16 points (3G, 13A) in 25 CCHA conference games this campaign. Bengtsson recorded two power play goals, and one game winning goal in CCHA play. He tallied points in 11 of the 25 CCHA games he played in this season, including three multi-point games. Bengtsson finished third on the Lakers in points in CCHA games this season, and first among defensemen on the team in CCHA points. He was named CCHA Defenseman of the Month for October.

Michigan Tech’s Blake Pietila finished second in CCHA-play in goals against average (1.99), wins (16), saves (614) and shutouts (5). He finished ranked fourth in save percentage (.911) and started all 26 conference games for the Huskies. Pietila also played a key role in helping Michigan Tech to the second-best penalty kill percentage (87.2%) in CCHA play.

Ferris State’s Bradley Marek led all CCHA rookie forwards on the ballot with 16 out of a maximum 21 points earned among the eight CCHA head coaches. Bowling Green’s Austen Swankler earned the second-most points (13), followed by Lake Superior State’s Josh Nixon (12). Eric Parker (Bowling Green) garnered 12 points out of a maximum 14 to lead the CCHA rookie defensemen, while Minnesota State’s Bennett Zmolek earned nine points.Between-the-pipes, both Charlie Glockner (Northern Michigan) and Mattias Sholl (Bemidji State) earned four votes each to tie, out of the maximum seven, from CCHA head coaches.

2021-22 CCHA All-Rookie Team:

F – Bradley Marek, Ferris State – 16 points

F – Austen Swankler, Bowling Green – (13)

F – Josh Nixon, Lake Superior State – (12)

D – Eric Parker, Bowling Green – (12)

D – Bennett Zmolek, Minnesota State – (9)

G – Mattias Sholl, Bemidji State – (4)

G – Charlie Glockner, Northern Michigan – (4)

Ferris State forward Bradley Marek finished tied for second amongst all CCHA freshmen with 13 points in conference play, third with five goals and second with eight assists. Marek also recorded the third most faceoff wins and third best faceoff percentage for a freshman in the nation. He is the only forward and only freshman in the top 20 in the CCHA in blocked shots (31).

Bowling Green forward Austen Swankler led all CCHA rookies with 18 points in conference play, including six goals and 12 assists. Swankler tallied one game-winning goal, was named CCHA Rookie of the Week three times and earned CCHA Rookie of the Month both in November and December. He registered a multi-point effort four times, including a multi-assist performance against Minnesota State. Swankler also blocked six shots for the Orange and Brown.

Lake Superior State forward Josh Nixon finished tied for second amongst all CCHA freshman with 13 points in 26 conference games played, led all CCHA rookies in scoring with seven goals and added six assists. Nixon played in all 26 CCHA games for the Lakers as a freshman, the only first-year Laker to do so. He recorded points in 10 of the 26 conference games played, including three multi-point games. Nixon ranks fifth on the Lakers in points in CCHA games this season and was named CCHA Rookie of the Month in October and CCHA Rookie of the Week twice on Dec. 6 and Jan. 31.

Bowling Green defenseman Eric Parker played all 26 conference games for Bowling Green and finished with one goal and six assists for seven points. He was a mainstay on the Falcons’ power play unit, with three of his assists coming on the power play. He was also a member of the PK unit, helping the Orange and Brown limit their opponents to a 21% success rate on the power play. Parker blocked 16 shots, ranking fourth on the team. He also had a pair of multi-point efforts including a two-assist performance in BGSU’s win over Lake Superior State.

Minnesota State defenseman Bennett Zmolek recorded seven points (2G, 5A) in 21 conference games played for Minnesota State. He tallied 15 shots on goal, a plus-15 rating and 17 blocked shots on the campaign.

Northern Michigan goaltender Charlie Glockner played in 14 games for the Wildcats. His record finished 6-3, with the best save percentage of .907 and goals-against average of 2.88 of rookie netminders and fifth best overall in those categories. He played 686 minutes, making 311 saves on the campaign. Glockner made a career-high amount of saves (44) against Michigan Tech on Feb. 1.

Bemidji State goaltender Mattias Sholl led the Beavers with a 9-10-0 record this season in 19 games played. Has posted the third-best goals against average (2.94) and save percentage (.896) among CCHA rookie netminders and seventh overall in those categories. Sholl played 1041:36 minutes in goal, recording 441 saves. Sholl was named the CCHA Goaltender of the Week (Oct. 25), Rookie of the Week (Jan. 10) and Rookie of the Month (January).

