Michigan Tech’s Halonen is a finalist for Hockey’s Hobey Baker Award

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech senior Brian Halonen has been named a top-10 finalist for the 2022 Hobey Baker Memorial Award, which is presented annually to the top player in NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey.

Halonen is the fifth Michigan Tech player to be named a Hobey Baker Finalist, joining Alex Petan (2016), Tanner Kero (2015), Jamie Ram (1994), and Colin Murphy (2005).

The Delano, Minnesota native was named to the All-CCHA First Team on Tuesday after he led the CCHA in points (36) and goals (16) during conference games. Halonen entered the postseason ranked second in the nation with 44 points and fourth with 21 goals while leading the country in even-strength goals (18). He ranked fifth in the CCHA in assists (20) during league games and had an 11-game point streak from December 30-February 12, tallying eight goals and 10 assists during the stretch.

Halonen became the 68th player in Michigan Tech history to hit the 100-point mark with a goal and an assist on February 11. He was named the CCHA Forward of the Month for February after tallying 14 points with six goals and eight assists and was named the Michigan Tech Winter Carnival MVP for the second time in his career with a goal and two assists in the series. Halonen scored game-winning goals at Clarkson (Oct. 29) and in overtime against St. Thomas (Dec. 10). He received all-conference honors for the second time in his career after being on the WCHA All-Rookie Team in 2019.

As a freshman, Halonen received the team’s Norbert Matovich Memorial Outstanding Freshman Award after tallying 21 points with 12 goals and nine assists in 35 games. He had 22 points has a sophomore, 18 as a junior, and a career-high 44 as a senior. In 138 career games, Halonen has 53 goals and 52 assists. He has tallied 11 power play and 10 game-winning goals in his career.

In the classroom, Halonen maintains a 3.27 grade-point average in mechanical engineering and will earn his bachelor’s degree in the spring. He has also started classes towards a master’s in business administration. He twice has been named to the WCHA All-Academic Team.

Prior to Michigan Tech, Halonen played 67 games in the USHL for Des Moines and tallied 37 points on 18 goals and 19 assists. He was a Minnesota All-State selection for Delano High School and tallied 167 points in 96 high games across three seasons. The Tigers were sectional champions in 2017. Halonen also played high school football and baseball.

Other Hobey Baker finalists include:

Matty Beniers – University of Michigan

Bobby Brink - University of Denver

Luke Hughes – University of Michigan

Devon Levi – Northeastern University

Dryden McKay – Minnesota State University

Ben Meyers – University of Minnesota

Yanev Perets – Quinnipiac University

Nathan Smith – Minnesota State University

Bobby Trivigno - University of Massachusetts

Phase two of fan balloting runs until March 27. The fans’ vote accounts for a full one percent of the total ballot in each phase in selecting this year’s award recipient.

Award criteria include candidates exhibiting the exceptional character traits of the award’s namesake, Hobey Baker. A legendary American hero, Baker was a World War I fighter pilot and was known as America’s greatest amateur athlete in his day, excelling at hockey and football at Princeton University. Award candidates must demonstrate strength of character both on and off the ice, contribute to the integrity of his team and display outstanding skills in all phases of the game. Consideration should be given to scholastic achievement and sportsmanship.

Key Hobey Baker announcement dates for 2022 include:

Hobey Hat Trick of three finalists: March 31

Hobey Baker Award announcement: April 8

The 2022 Hobey Baker Award winner will be announced from a field of three Hobey Hat Trick finalists on Friday, April 8, 2022 during the NCAA Frozen Four Championship in Boston. The award ceremony will be broadcast nationally on NHL Network and streamed live at hobeybaker.com. For more info on the Hobey Baker Award please visit www.hobeybaker.com.

