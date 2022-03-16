Advertisement

Marquette Mountain celebrating Spring Carnival this weekend

Marquette Mountain Spring Carnival
Marquette Mountain Spring Carnival(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Mountain is preparing to celebrate the new season with its annual spring carnival this weekend.

Starting on Saturday, the event begins with skiing and snowboarding competitions. Then on Sunday, some events include a pig roast, live music by Jim and Ray, and a treasure hunt for both kids and adults. Participants will compete for points to win a Marquette Mountain seasonal pass.

“It’s a lot of fun, we love doing it, it’s a lot of work. It’s spring carnival at a ski resort which is the best time of year,” said Marquette Mountain manager Kaet Johnson.

If you want to participate in the carnival you can purchase a ticket for $10 online here and find the full list of events.

