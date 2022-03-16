Marquette businesses preparing for St. Patrick’s Day

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Some Marquette businesses are offering specialty dinners and drinks in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day on Thursday.

The Vierling is just one of the businesses getting in the spirit. Owner of The Vierling, Terry Doyle, shows off what you can expect for dinner of St. Patrick’s Day.

“We got our Irish Cheesecake and we got of course our corned beef and cabbage, we’re just finishing it off right now in the kitchen he’s gonna bake it one more time and we’ll reheat it tomorrow and it’ll make it very tender,” Doyle said.

Doyle said customers can also expect an Irish stout to drink. On Third street, Vango’s will also be offering an Irish-inspired menu tomorrow. Vango’s owner Michele Butler is looking forward to nice weather potentially bringing out more diners.

“I think that the last couple of years it’s been a lot more of the carry out versus the people able to come in and dine so I think that with the weather being as nice as it is people are gonna want to come in but we also offer parking lot pick-up for all of our food,” she said.

It’s not just dinner on the docket for Saint Patrick’s Day though. Ore Dock Brewery is offering an Irish export stout and an Irish red. Venue Manager Kris Wierenga said the brewery has planned some special entertainment.

“For the holiday tomorrow, we’ll be having the Knockabouts, as well as Mike and Erica Waite, will be performing some traditional Irish jigs and just good fun for the whole family,” Wierenga said.

He said that the brewery is also looking forward to its Angry Bear Festival in April. If you’re hoping to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day tomorrow, there is plenty to choose from, and it looks like it will be a nice day to do so.

