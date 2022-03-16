Advertisement

Light rain, drizzle overnight but warming trend parades into St. Paddy’s Day

Light rain showers, drizzle, patchy fog through Thursday morning then partial sunshine, northwest breezes in the afternoon.
Light rain showers, drizzle, patchy fog through Thursday morning then partial sunshine, northwest breezes in the afternoon.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The warm sector of a frontal system brings rain showers and drizzle Wednesday night in Upper Michigan. Following the frontal passage Thursday morning, residual moisture leads to the potential of patchy fog -- adjust speed accordingly with low beams on. Plus, drive with caution from additional road hazards such as water ponding and icy patches.

Mostly sunny and mild on Thursday, Saint Patrick’s Day with northwest breezes.

On Friday a Colorado-based low-pressure system tracks south of the U.P., bringing a slight chance of light snow to the southern and eastern counties.

A mild and benign weather pattern transitions towards the first weekend of spring 2022. Then, a Colorado-based low-pressure system brings widespread, accumulating precipitation to Upper Michigan early next week.

Thursday, Saint Patrick’s Day: Early a.m. rain showers east, then mostly cloudy and seasonably mild

>Highs: Upper 30s to Upper 40s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow south and east; seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 30s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 40

Sunday, the first day of spring: Partly cloudy and seasonably warm

>Highs: 40s

Monday: Increasing clouds with a chance of mixed rain and snow late; seasonably warm

>Highs: 40

Tuesday & Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with widespread mixed rain and snow; windy

>Highs: 30s

