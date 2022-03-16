Freshcoast Wellness brings IV infusion therapy to Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Do you need a healthy kickstart, or simply need to get rid of a hangover in a matter of minutes?

Freshcoast Wellness Co. treats dehydration, dull skill, nausea, fatigue, and more with IV infusions and injections.

There’s a new form of therapy in town, and it involves needles.

Freshcoast Wellness is now open in Marquette and offers IV infusion therapy and injections.

Julie Kab explains, “We inject a catheter into your vein and give you some intravenous fluids as well as a mixture of vitamins, amino acids, minerals.”

Kab is a PA and her partner, Lacy Williams, is a Registered Nurse.

The two feel their center is a halfway point between the medicine you’re used to and alternative healing.

“As a physician’s assistant I’ve always had a passion for functional medicine and I feel like there’s a time and place for a blend between Western and Eastern medicinal ways,” says Kab.

They say this therapy treats a number of symptoms, including dehydration, nausea, and fatigue- just to name a few.

“We’re really focused on the immune system and keeping people healthier that way, and being able to treat people with deficiencies and chronic health issues,” says Williams.

Your first infusion session will start with a quick patient intake questionnaire... which can help you determine which infusion to get.

“So there’s endless customizations that you can do for IV infusion but we tried to summarize and give the top 6 for our community members. The first is ‘remedy’ which is really best used for fatigue, nausea, jetlag.”

As for how long a session takes, it could take up to 45 minutes but depends on a couple of different factors.

“As you can see it’s dripping rather quickly so that’s an indication of several different things. That could mean that we have the catheter in a large vein so your body is able to absorb it faster and also it could mean that you’re dehydrated.”

Quickest injection time? Kab herself received a full infusion in just 8 minutes. The more dehydrated your body, the faster it will absorb the solution.

“We find that most people really benefit from doing this monthly... just kind of as a maintenance to keep their system healthy and boosted.”

Though, you will feel the effects after one session.

Kab has a great analogy for the treatment, “It’s like going to the gym. If you go once, do you feel great afterward? Yes. But will it have a long-term change on your body? Not entirely.”

You’ll feel the boost of hydration immediately, which makes this a good option for anyone who needs it on the fly.

And unless you’re pregnant or have a heart condition, you’re the perfect candidate for this treatment.

“Anyone who is severely dehydrated [would be a good candidate], which is most adults,” adds Kab.

Freshcoast Wellness is located in the lower level of the Watermarq Suites, 307 S Front St. Ste. 120 in Marquette. It’s open Monday, (closed Tuesday) Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, from 10 to 7 P.M., on Saturdays from 10 to 2, and by appointment on Sundays.

You can book an appointment online at freshcoastwellness.com, by phone at (906) 273-1038, or email info@freshcoastwellness.com for more info.

