Fatal snowmobile crash in Seney Twp.

Fatal snowmobile crash graphic.
Fatal snowmobile crash graphic.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SENEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday, March 15 a 66-year-old man died as the result of his injuries from a snowmobile crash on Trail 43 near County Road 450 in Seney Township.

Around 5:45 p.m. the man failed to navigate a turn on the trail and hit a tree. He was taken to Helen Joy Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Deputies from the Schoolcraft County Sheriff’s Office were on scene and are handling the investigation. They were assisted by Michigan State Police, Seney First Responders and Luce County EMS.

