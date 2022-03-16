Be gone grasshoppers: Finnish Americans celebrate St. Urho’s Day Wednesday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Finnish Americans in the Upper Midwest celebrate St. Urho’s day on March 16 each year. It started in northern Minnesota in the mid-1950′s as a way to extend the St. Patrick’s day celebration by a day and honor Finnish culture.

According to the legend St. Urho drove away the grasshoppers and saved the Finnish grape crop. Those who study culture and folklore say the holiday is a way to express heritage and tradition.

“St. Urho, even though he wasn’t a real historical figure, is an expression of Finnish America and this notion of wanting to stake our claim, in a way, on the American experience,” said Dan Truckey, Director of the Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center.

Urho in Finnish also means ‘hero’ or ‘brave’. St. Urho’s Day is not widely known or celebrated in Finland.

