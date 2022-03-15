Advertisement

Whitmer signs McBroom’s commercial fishing reform bill

VanLandschoot on Lake Superior.
VanLandschoot on Lake Superior.(Courtesy: VanLandschoot)
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Mar. 15, 2022
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed a bill that provides relief for the 13 remaining commercial fishers in Michigan.

Whitmer announced Tuesday that she signed Senate Bill 251, which revises commercial fishing regulations to increase the depth at which certain nets can be set, changes the dates during which whitefish can be fished, and allows a designee of the Department of Natural Resources to examine fish for scientific purposes.

The measure was introduced by Sen. Ed McBroom, R-Vulcan, and a copy can be found here.

Fisheries say whitefish are typically found deeper than 120 feet below the water and that they usually could fish down to 150 feet.

In 2020, the DNR threatened to only allow whitefish fishing in water as deep as 80 feet. In February 2021, the DNR reversed its decision without an explanation.

The legislation from Sen. McBroom keeps the fishing depth at 150 feet moving forward.

