Warmer stretch begins

Areas of dense fog and freezing fog will be around in the southern U.P. this morning. The pattern has warmer air moving in with the jetstream along with some moisture will cause the fog again tomorrow morning. Isolated freezing rain will also clip parts of the Keweenaw tomorrow morning. Then, a front will bring isolated rain showers across the area tomorrow evening. Temperatures will remain above normal, but cloud cover will limit how high it will get.

Today: Morning dense fog and freezing fog in the south. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy

>Highs: Upper 30s west, low to mid 40s central, upper 30s east

Wednesday: Morning dense fog and isolated freezing rain. Then, mostly cloudy and isolated showers in the evening

>Highs: Low to mid 40s for most areas, upper 40s in the central U.P.

Thursday: Upper 30s to low 40s

Friday: Mostly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Around 40°

Monday: Cloudy with a chance of rain/snow mix

>Highs: Low 40s

