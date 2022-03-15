Advertisement

Warmer stretch begins

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Areas of dense fog and freezing fog will be around in the southern U.P. this morning. The pattern has warmer air moving in with the jetstream along with some moisture will cause the fog again tomorrow morning. Isolated freezing rain will also clip parts of the Keweenaw tomorrow morning. Then, a front will bring isolated rain showers across the area tomorrow evening. Temperatures will remain above normal, but cloud cover will limit how high it will get.

Today: Morning dense fog and freezing fog in the south. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy

>Highs: Upper 30s west, low to mid 40s central, upper 30s east

Wednesday: Morning dense fog and isolated freezing rain. Then, mostly cloudy and isolated showers in the evening

>Highs: Low to mid 40s for most areas, upper 40s in the central U.P.

Thursday: Upper 30s to low 40s

Friday: Mostly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Around 40°

Monday: Cloudy with a chance of rain/snow mix

>Highs: Low 40s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Houghton Police Department, a fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, March...
UPDATES: Minor injuries reported in downtown Houghton apartment explosion, fire
A Marquette County Sheriff's Office Badge (WLUC image)
Snowmobiler seriously injured in Marquette County crash
MTU Students Zbigniew Bell (left) and Paul Kovicic (right) inspect damage to personal vehicles...
Survivors face aftermath of Houghton apartment fire
Thirteen hospitals in Michigan have earned an EAM Hospital Patient Safety Award, a decrease...
13 Hospitals in Michigan Recognized for Patient Safety
In this April 21, 2018, file photo a bud tender displays a jar of cannabis at the High Times...
High Times Cannabis Cup returns to Michigan

Latest News

Patchy freezing fog possible early Tuesday before daytime temperatures warm up to the mid 30s...
Chilly, foggy Tuesday before the thaw
snow
Snow before thawing trend
Warmer temps for St Patricks
Calm and warmer days ahead this week
Warmer Temperatures on the way
Mild snow showers with warmer temps following