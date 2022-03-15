Advertisement

The UPside - March 14, 2022

This week's UPsider is the Marquette County YMCA for creating a safe environment for the community.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The UPsider this week is The David & Thu Brulé YMCA of Marquette County for creating a safe and inclusive space for the community.

This YMCA branch has locations in Marquette and Negaunee. They work to make their members and the community feel like they are more than a gym. A few years back they almost had to close their doors due to debts, but the community didn’t let that happen.

TV6 is looking for nominees in your community, to be featured in our weekly UPside report. To submit an individual, group or organization to be featured on The UPside, send your nomination information to TheUPside@wluctv6.com.

