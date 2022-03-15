The UPside - March 14, 2022

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The UPsider this week is The David & Thu Brulé YMCA of Marquette County for creating a safe and inclusive space for the community.

This YMCA branch has locations in Marquette and Negaunee. They work to make their members and the community feel like they are more than a gym. A few years back they almost had to close their doors due to debts, but the community didn’t let that happen.

