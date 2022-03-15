Three Houghton County men charged with child sex crimes

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the U.P. HOST (Human Oppression Strike Team) identified and arrested consumers of child sex crimes in Houghton County.

Three males between the ages of 21-34, chatted with undercover police agents, posing as minors, and showed up at a hotel with payment, in exchange to have sex with a minor.

The three suspects that were taken into custody are Jeffrey David Redd, 34, of Laurium, Kahleb Thorsson Senia-Wicks, 21, of Calumet and Jason Wesley Davis, 27, of Calumet.

Each of the three suspects were subsequently charged by the Houghton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office with the following three offenses:

1. Child Sexually Abusive Activity, a felony with a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and/or $100,000. Conviction of this offense also carries requirements to register as a sex offender under the Michigan Sex Offender Registration Act.

2. Use of a Computer to Commit Child Sexually Abusive Activity, a felony with a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and/or $20,000. This charge carries with it the possibility of a consecutive sentence that is within the discretion of the sentencing court.

3. Accosting a Child for Immoral Purposes, a felony with a maximum penalty of 4 years in prison and/or $4,000. Conviction of this offense also carries requirements to register as a sex offender under the Michigan Sex Offender Registration Act.

Redd was additionally charged a fourth criminal offense for Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Cocaine, felonies with a maximum of 10 years in prison and up to $25,000.

Davis, a registered sex offender who moved to Calumet from Wisconsin just six months ago, was previously charged with child enticement in Marathon County trying to meet up with a 15-year-old girl for sex.

The agencies involved in the investigations included Houghton County Sheriff Josh Saaranen and personnel, Keweenaw County Sheriff Curt Pennala and personnel, Baraga County Sheriff Joseph Brogan and personnel, Ontonagon County Sheriff Dale Rantala and personnel, Iron River Police Chief Curt Harrington, and the FBI.

Operational expenses were grant-funded through the task force partnership with Operation Underground Railroad Domestic Services (OUR).

Sheriff Saaranen, “Appreciates the collaboration between the four-county sheriff’s, Upper Peninsula Human Trafficking Task Force (UPHTTF) and the U.P. HOST team. We’re working together to not only take predators into custody but to also make sure that there are strong avenues for individuals and victims to receive advocacy and help.”

The U.P. HOST team was created by the UPHTTF, a nonprofit NGO that set forth the following goal to investigate & prosecute human trafficking cases at the local, state, and federal levels.

Stephanie Graef, President of the UPHTTF highly, “Commends the exceptional multi-agency collaboration, leadership, time dedication and resources allocated over the past several months by U.P. HOST Team lead Chief Curt Harrington, Keweenaw, Houghton, Baraga, Ontonagon Sheriff Offices and FBI to identify child sex predators.”

The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office is asking if you or a loved one has been harmed by any one of these three males, to contact them at (906) 482-0055 to help file a criminal complaint and end the sexual harm.

A 24/7 confidential helpline, operated by the UPHTTF is available to the public to call for those for advocacy and help (906) 299-9243. To find more information in ways you can help support the mission go to Upper Peninsula Human Trafficking Task Force.

