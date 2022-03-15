Superior Beekeeping to help NMU Apiculture

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For Superior Beekeeping Club’s Joel Lantz, he makes sure his bees are well taken care of during the cold winter. While the bees stay in their hives and have honey as their fuel, he says there is a backup energy source to keep them nourished.

“We put a sugar board on top,” said Lantz, “which gives them, in an emergency, the last thing they can go to and they can survive.”

Lantz will open the hives as soon as April 1.

He and the rest of the Superior Beekeeping Club are also looking to help Northern Michigan University’s new Apiculture Club, which began in late December. The club’s founders say they are looking to get students involved and partner with experienced beekeepers.

“The skills that students can learn through this experience, we’re hoping to give them,” said Vice President Hayden Croff. “They can apply to their life outside of school, whether it’d be being a beekeeper as a hobbyist or getting involved with protecting the food industry.”

“One out of three people eat because bees pollinate crops,” Lantz explained. “No bees, one out of three people can’t eat.”

Senior Cece Hogan, who serves as the Apiculture Club’s President, says the NMU organization hopes to bring hives and awareness to campus.

“We also really want to push for pollinator education in general at Northern,” she stated, “whether that’s a class, certificate, or just the club doing promotion, outreach, or awareness.”

Lantz says the connections can benefit a lot of people.

“The more students that we can get involved in this, those students can go all over,” he said. “And, that just spreads the message.”

Superior Beekeeping will hold a Beekeeping 101 event this Saturday. It will be from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Peter White Public Library. NMU Apiculture is expected to attend.

