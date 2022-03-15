Advertisement

Schools encourage parents to register early

Kindergarten registration
Kindergarten registration(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. schools are encouraging parents to register their students now and not wait until the last minute.

Lakeview Elementary School in Negaunee registers upwards of 125 kindergarten students per year. Elementary principal Julie Peterson says only around 50 percent of that number has been reached so far, and that it’s important to register early.

“Calling your local school district and registering, starting today would be an outstanding idea because we are screening here in Negaunee on April 18th,” said Peterson. “You call our office, we get you set up and we let you know what you need to bring for screening.”

The school says screening is important because it shows staff what resources your child may need before starting their formal education.

“For our screening process, we have 4 screeners, 2 kindergarten teachers, 1 junior kindergarten teacher, and our speech pathologist. We screen on three different areas: language, motor skills, and basic concepts like shapes and colors. They will do rotations through all four of us and we will all screen and discuss what the best place is for them,” said kindergarten teacher Ally Solander.

Meanwhile, the Houghton-Portage School District says their kindergarten registration is currently on track and numbers may even be a bit higher than in years past. Houghton-Portage Superintendent Anders Hill says registering early has many benefits.

“It really helps the school as far as planning for the upcoming school year. It’s exciting to see those parents calling in and getting on a pre-registration list and we’ll set up screenings for all of those new students coming in and try to get to know a little bit about them so we know how to best support them when they come into kindergarten,” said Hill.

If you have a child you need to register for kindergarten you can call the main office of your local elementary school to start the process.

