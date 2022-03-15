Advertisement

New iOS will allow you to use Face ID while wearing a mask

The Apple iOS 15.4 update allows users to unlock their phone with Face ID even while wearing a...
The Apple iOS 15.4 update allows users to unlock their phone with Face ID even while wearing a face mask.(CNN/Apple via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - With the latest iOS update, you’ll no longer have to remove your face mask to use Face ID.

The Apple iOS 15.4 update allows users to unlock their phone with Face ID even while wearing a face mask. After you install the update, you’ll just have to go through the process of scanning your face with your mask on.

The new iOS, which rolled out Monday, also features new emojis and an additional voice option for Siri.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Houghton Police Department, a fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, March...
UPDATES: Minor injuries reported in downtown Houghton apartment explosion, fire
A Marquette County Sheriff's Office Badge (WLUC image)
Snowmobiler seriously injured in Marquette County crash
MTU Students Zbigniew Bell (left) and Paul Kovicic (right) inspect damage to personal vehicles...
Survivors face aftermath of Houghton apartment fire
Thirteen hospitals in Michigan have earned an EAM Hospital Patient Safety Award, a decrease...
13 Hospitals in Michigan Recognized for Patient Safety
In this April 21, 2018, file photo a bud tender displays a jar of cannabis at the High Times...
High Times Cannabis Cup returns to Michigan

Latest News

Sarah Lucas was chosen to be Deputy for Rural Development in the Michigan Department of...
Lake Superior Community Partnership CEO Sarah Lucas named Deputy for Rural Development
Starbucks is looking to ditch disposable cups.
Starbucks plans to phase out its disposable cups
File photo - Cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski died while working in Horenka, outside the Ukrainian...
Fox News cameraman killed while covering war in Ukraine
Memo, a Labrador retriever, competes in the sporting group during the 142nd Westminster Kennel...
Poodles pop in popularity, but Labs still No. 1 US dog breed