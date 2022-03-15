Miner’s Inc. to purchase Angeli Foods grocery in Iron River

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Miner’s Incorporated announced today that it has reached a tentative agreement to purchase the Angeli Foods grocery store located in Iron River, Mich.

The Angeli family, fourth-generation grocers, have operated retail grocery stores in the region since 1917.

“This decision was very difficult, but we decided that the time was right to retire from the grocery business,” said Fred Angeli, President of Angeli Foods Company. “As a family-owned regional retail grocery company, Miner’s is best positioned to serve our customers and the community. We also believe that the Miner’s organization is a good fit for our employees. I’d like to thank my employees for all their hard work and for everything they’ve done. We wouldn’t have been successful for over 100 years without them.”

Miner’s is a fourth-generation, family-owned grocery retailer doing business as Super One Foods, County Market and Woodland Marketplace Foods and has been in business since the 1940′s.

Jim Miner, Jr., President of Miner’s Inc., said, “We are excited about acquiring the Angeli family’s store. Miner’s is continually exploring ways to grow our grocery business and we look forward to integrating this location into our organization. Adding this store location presents our company with an opportunity to grow our presence in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and earn a stronger customer base by delivering the low prices and better choices that our loyal patrons enjoy today.”

The Angeli Foods store will be renamed Super One Foods immediately upon purchase and continue to operate. In addition, the new Super One Foods store will undergo many transitional changes initially including but not limited to changes in retail pricing, relocation of products, and rebranding.

“Miner’s is excited to immediately invest into the new marketplace with a significant remodel planned for the months ahead. The changes will take the great foundation and success that Fred Angeli and his team created and build upon that to enhance customer offerings and meet new customer needs,” Miner said. “We believe that acquiring the Angeli Foods store demonstrates Miner’s commitment to the local community and our strong desire to maintain a significant presence in this market for the foreseeable future,” Miner said.

Angeli Foods currently has 124 employees and their workforce will be offered interviews for employment with Super One Foods. The transaction is currently in the due diligence phase and is scheduled to close in the next couple months. The purchase price was not disclosed. With the purchase of this store location in Iron River, Miner’s will own and operate 32 retail grocery stores and 10 liquor stores located across Northern Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan. Miner’s Incorporated’s Super One Foods headquarters are located in Hermantown, Minn.

