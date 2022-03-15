Michigan Alzheimer’s Association raises awareness for disease

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Alzheimer’s Disease is expected to become more common in Michigan in the coming years.

Jean Barnas’ mother was one of 4,864 people that died in Michigan from Alzheimer’s in 2020 according to the CDC.

Barnas says caring for a parent with Alzheimer’s can be easier if you advocate for time off work.

“It’s really important for people to ask their employers,” Barnas said about what you should do if tasked with caring for a family member with the disease. “First, just be completely honest and let them know the situation and most employers are very, very accommodating.”

Barnas says a lack of senior care workers is putting additional stress on family members of Alzheimer’s patients. The Michigan Alzheimer’s Association says there are currently close to 71,000 personal care aides in Michigan. Well under the more than 87,000 needed.

“There’s just not enough care to simply go around,” Barnas said. “Not to mention for family members this is a 24/7 caregiving job, but [they] need a break and without a break it’s not going to be good for that caregiver either.”

The shortage is set to complicate care further. Barnas says new data released from the Michigan Alzheimer’s Association Tuesday shows in three years, there will be at least 20,000 more Alzheimer’s patients in Michigan than there are today.

“There’s about 200,000 people aged 65 and older that are living with Alzheimer’s disease,” Barnas said. “People are getting older, living longer, and more people are being diagnosed.”

Barnas says many adults confuse symptoms of Alzheimer’s with aging. If memory loss is noticed early, it can be easier to care for someone with the disease.

“I would definitely go to the doctor’s as soon as you can instead of hiding it or thinking it’s just age-related cognitive decline,” Barnas said. “It might be something that’s reversible.”

Barnas says there is more hope for finding a permanent cure for Alzheimer’s after the FDA approved another treatment for the disease Tuesday. (hyperlink for the source of the data is here.

