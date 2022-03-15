Advertisement

Marquette County Road Commission recieves $2 million for chip sealing operations

Marquette County Board Road Commission discusses funds for chip sealing.
Marquette County Board Road Commission discusses funds for chip sealing.(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Board discussed plans for some of its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money Tuesday afternoon.

During a work session prior to their regular meeting, the board of commissioners heard from the public regarding plans for the $2.9 million of the total $12.9 million that hadn’t yet been earmarked.

After a unanimous vote, $2 million of that will go to the Marquette County Road Commission which will use those funds to set up a chip sealing operation for local roads.

“We’ve studied the issue of getting into the chip sealing operation instead of having contractors do that in Marquette county and we believe that we can save at least $5,000 per mile and I think we’ll see some real savings here and that savings will make more money available to improve roads here in Marquette County,” said Jim Iwanicki, Engineer Manager for the Marquette County Road Commission.

The board also set aside $100,000 to the Marquette County Land Bank Authority and about $300,000 to fund temporary additional positions with the county prosecutors’ office.

