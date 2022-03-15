Advertisement

Marquette City Commission creates sub committee for former hospital redevelopment project

The site of the former Marquette General Hospital
The site of the former Marquette General Hospital(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission formed a sub-committee Monday night for the potential development at the former Marquette general hospital.

In February the NMU Foundation brought forth a $160-million plan to re-develop the site. The project would see buildings removed and the Foundation says it envisions substantial senior housing, including assisted and independent living, along with multi-family and single-family housing. Monday night the Commission formed a sub committee to consult in the process.

“The memorandum of understanding we approved with the foundation, there were certain benchmarks or minimum requirements that the commission was looking for and this is a good way for us to stay engaged and make sure those are happening,” said Marquette Mayor Pro-tem Cody Mayer.

Mayor Jenna Smith, Mayor Pro-tem Cody Mayer and Commissioner Sally Davis make up the sub committee.

