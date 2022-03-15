Advertisement

Iron Golem Games now open in Marquette, offering drop-in game nights

The shop owners say their mission is to bring people together through games
Games for sale at Iron Golem Games.
Games for sale at Iron Golem Games.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There’s a new game shop in Marquette.

Iron Golem Games, located at 329 W Washington Street, is open daily from 11 to 8, with extended hours to 10 P.M. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The shop sells something for the whole family, from card games, dice games, board games, role-playing games, model kits, and more.

With tables set up in the back, you can get together and play a game with your friends or meet new ones during a drop-in game night.

You can check out the space and learn about demo-ing games here:

Iron Golem Games sells a wide variety of card games, board games, role-playing games, and more.

Interested in a Dungeons and Dragons game night or hosting your own, private event?

Check out the D&D room here:

Iron Golem Games hosts a Dungeons and Dragons drop-in game night every Friday at 5:30.
Iron Golem Games hosts weekly drop-in game nights.
Iron Golem Games hosts weekly drop-in game nights.(WLUC)

Iron Golem Games hosts a board game night every Monday at 5 P.M., and Dungeons and Dragons every Friday at 5:30.

To inquire about renting the D&D room, call Iron Golem Games at 906-273-0434.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Houghton Police Department, a fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, March...
UPDATES: Minor injuries reported in downtown Houghton apartment explosion, fire
A Marquette County Sheriff's Office Badge (WLUC image)
Snowmobiler seriously injured in Marquette County crash
MTU Students Zbigniew Bell (left) and Paul Kovicic (right) inspect damage to personal vehicles...
Survivors face aftermath of Houghton apartment fire
Thirteen hospitals in Michigan have earned an EAM Hospital Patient Safety Award, a decrease...
13 Hospitals in Michigan Recognized for Patient Safety
In this April 21, 2018, file photo a bud tender displays a jar of cannabis at the High Times...
High Times Cannabis Cup returns to Michigan

Latest News

The site of the former Marquette General Hospital
Marquette City Commission creates subcommittee for former hospital redevelopment project
An example of the type of chair you can create.
“Chairs with a View” project seeking artists and sponsors
Red dress installation at NMU
NMU organization brings awareness to missing and murdered indigenous women
Marquette City Police Department Chief of Police Blake Rieboldt. Rieboldt's final day at the...
Marquette City Police Chief prepares for retirement