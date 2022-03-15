Iron Golem Games now open in Marquette, offering drop-in game nights

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There’s a new game shop in Marquette.

Iron Golem Games, located at 329 W Washington Street, is open daily from 11 to 8, with extended hours to 10 P.M. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The shop sells something for the whole family, from card games, dice games, board games, role-playing games, model kits, and more.

With tables set up in the back, you can get together and play a game with your friends or meet new ones during a drop-in game night.

You can check out the space and learn about demo-ing games here:

Iron Golem Games sells a wide variety of card games, board games, role-playing games, and more.

Interested in a Dungeons and Dragons game night or hosting your own, private event?

Check out the D&D room here:

Iron Golem Games hosts a Dungeons and Dragons drop-in game night every Friday at 5:30.

Iron Golem Games hosts weekly drop-in game nights. (WLUC)

Iron Golem Games hosts a board game night every Monday at 5 P.M., and Dungeons and Dragons every Friday at 5:30.

To inquire about renting the D&D room, call Iron Golem Games at 906-273-0434.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.