Dickinson County YMCA hosts family ball this Saturday

The theme is “Beauty and the Beast,” and special dishes will be catered from the movie
Two YMCA employees will dress up as the popular characters for the event.
Two YMCA employees will dress up as the popular characters for the event.(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The YMCA in Dickinson County is hosting a “Beauty and the Beast” themed family ball this Saturday.

The program was originally planned for January but was rescheduled because of COVID-19. Families will be able to interact with Belle and the Beast.

Patrons will also get to sample food prepared in the movie like, beef ragout and cheese soufflé. The Northern Lights YMCA says the best part, is transforming the gym.

“I love the expression on the children’s faces. When they come in it is just a magical castle. There are lights everywhere, and the music, the children’s faces is what keeps me going,” said Betty Lou Chartier, YMCA Youth Program Coordinator.

The event is Saturday from 5-8 p.m. CT. Pricing will go as follows: couple, $65 for members, $85 for public. A family is $110 for member, $135 for the public. You can find more information about price breakdowns on the YMCA’s website.

