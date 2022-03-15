Chilly, foggy Tuesday before the thaw

High pressure builds over Upper Michigan and much of the Upper Midwest Monday night, enforcing drying and sinking air aloft. The upper air clearing allows for U.P. surfaces to cool to subfreezing temperatures through Tuesday morning. Along with the combination of light winds and dewpoints in the teens, the cooler temps produce saturated air that remains bottled up near surface and resulting in freezing fog. Take caution on slick roads and walkways due to the potential of icy patches both by the freezing fog and refreezing of water previously melted Monday afternoon. Clear any ice on windshields before driving.

High pressure limits precipitation chances until Wednesday, when the southern edge of a Canadian Prairies-based system brushes over the U.P. and brings isolated rain chances to the region.

Then, on Friday a Colorado-based low pressure system brings a chance of wintry precipitation to the mix in Upper Michigan. Though tracked to move south of the region, the potential for the wintry mix would come from wraparound moisture off the system’s low pressure circulation.

A mild and benign weather pattern transitions towards the first weekend of spring 2022. Then, a Colorado-based low pressure system brings widespread, accumulating precipitation to Upper Michigan early next week.

Tuesday: Patchy freezing fog and drizzle early, then partly to mostly cloudy; breezy southwest winds gusting over 20 mph; seasonably warm

>Highs: Mid 30s to Mid 40s

Wednesday: Patchy freezing fog and drizzle early, plus isolated rain showers; breezy south winds; seasonably warm

>Highs: 40s to Lower 50s

Thursday, Saint Patrick’s Day: Mostly cloudy and seasonably warm

>Highs: 40s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of mixed rain and snow; seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 30s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 30s

Sunday, first day of spring: Partly cloudy and seasonably warm

>Highs: 40

Monday: Increasing clouds with a chance of mixed rain and snow; windy and seasonably warm

>Highs: 40

