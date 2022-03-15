Chance of overnight freezing drizzle before daytime thaw returns Wednesday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The southern edge of a Canadian Prairies-based system brushes over the U.P. Wednesday, bringing isolated rain chances to the region but also patchy drizzle and fog as the warm sector of the system drive in a bit of moist air to the region.

Take caution on slick roads and walkways due to the potential of icy patches both by the freezing fog and refreezing of water previously melted Tuesday afternoon. Clear any ice on windshields before driving.

On Friday a Colorado-based low-pressure system tracks south of the U.P., bringing a slight chance of light snow to the southern and eastern counties.

A mild and benign weather pattern transitions towards the first weekend of spring 2022. Then, a Colorado-based low-pressure system brings widespread, accumulating precipitation to Upper Michigan early next week.

Wednesday: Patchy freezing fog and drizzle early, plus isolated rain showers; breezy south winds; seasonably warm

>Highs: 40s to Lower 50s

Thursday, Saint Patrick’s Day: Early a.m. rain showers east, then mostly cloudy and seasonably mild

>Highs: Upper 30s to lower 40s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light snow south and east; seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 30s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 30s

Sunday, the first day of spring: Partly cloudy and seasonably warm

>Highs: 40

Monday: Increasing clouds with a chance of mixed rain and snow; windy and seasonably warm

>Highs: 40

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with widespread mixed rain and snow

>Highs: 30s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.