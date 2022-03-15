“Chairs with a View” project seeking artists and sponsors

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lake Superior Art Association is seeking artist and sponsors for this summer’s “Chairs with a View” project.

Cedar River Rustic Furniture has build Adirondack chairs, which the Art Association plans to place along Marquette’s Lower Harbor water front.

That will happen during Art Week, which runs from June 20-25.

The goal is for 24 chairs to be painted by local artists, which can be sponsored by individuals, businesses or organizations.

“Adirondack chairs are very comfortable,” said Lynn Buckland-Brown, coordinator of the “Chairs with a View” project. “They’re a higher seat in the back, so they’re comfortable. They have nice arm support, so you can come down, sit down, have a cup of coffee and just sit back and enjoy the view of Lake Superior.”

The cost to sponsor a chair is $325 and the artist application deadline is Friday, March 18th.

For more information, you can email Buckland-Brown at lbuckmar2@yahoo.com.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.