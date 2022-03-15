Camp Cannabis: U.P.’s first cannabis consumption event

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Fire Station Cannabis Co. (TFS) will host the Upper Peninsula’s first marijuana consumption event this fall.

From October 7-9, TFS will host Camp Cannabis, an arts and culture festival centered on marijuana.

Camp Cannabis will be held at Tourist Park in Marquette and will include a lineup of national and regional music artists and comedians across two stages, along with spaces dedicated to marijuana education, shopping and experiences.

Festival attendees will have the option to camp onsite during the weekend of the festival or purchase weekend passes without camping.

The event is an opportunity for attendees to come together in a welcoming environment to celebrate and learn about cannabis. Through Camp Cannabis, TFS hopes to lessen the stigma associated with the use of cannabis, further event attendees’ knowledge of the plant, and provide the Upper Peninsula with a one-of-a-kind arts and culture experience.

Early bird tickets are on sale now. Additional details on the festival lineup will be released in the coming weeks.

