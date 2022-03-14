Advertisement

Wisconsin AG announces lawsuit against companies for Marinette PFAS contamination

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul has announced a civil environmental enforcement lawsuit against two companies in response to PFAS contamination in Marinette.

“Everybody in our state should be able to rely on the safety of the water they they’re drinking, but unfortunately because of certain different types of pollution, that is not true right now for every Wisconsinite. But it should be true,” said Kaul.

The Wisconsin Department of Justices filed the suit against Johnson Controls, Inc. and Tyco Fire Products LP. The DOJ says the companies violated the state’s hazardous substance spills law.

JCI and Tyco are accused of failing to notify the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources of PFAS discharge and failing to stop contamination around the Fire Technology Center in Marinette. PFAS from firefighting foam were released into the water, land and air.

“They (JCI and Tyco) have taken positive steps. I want to be clear about that. They’ve conducted a partial investigation. They’ve done work with residents. They’ve been in communication with the Department of Natural Resources and with us,” said Kaul.

CLICK HERE to read the full lawsuit.

PFAS are chemicals used in some firefighting foam, non-stick cookware, fast food wrappers, and some stain-resistant sprays. Exposure to PFAS has the potential to cause serious health conditions, including kidney and testicular cancers. Exposure has been associated with low birthweight, delayed onset of menstruation, and suppressed immune system response.

The state is seeking monetary damages for the alleged violations and to require JCI and Tyco to complete an investigation and cleanup of contamination at and around the Fire Technology Center.

