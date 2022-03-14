Advertisement

West End Suicide Prevention hosts Beating the Winter Blues Health Fair

West End Suicide Prevention
West End Suicide Prevention(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 14, 2022
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - West End Suicide Prevention will be hosting its second ‘Beating the Winter Blues’ Health Fair on Sunday, March 20 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 pm.m at Westwood Highschool in Ishpeming.

More than 20 agencies will be at the high school to share information about the services they offer in the community.  In addition to informational booths, there will also be a limited number of free at-home COVID test kits, free health screenings, Blender Bikes and more. There will also be a variety of door prizes available. The prizes range from games, kitchen supplies, books, gift certificates, swag items and more. 

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

