West End Suicide Prevention hosts Beating the Winter Blues Health Fair

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - West End Suicide Prevention will be hosting its second ‘Beating the Winter Blues’ Health Fair on Sunday, March 20 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 pm.m at Westwood Highschool in Ishpeming.

More than 20 agencies will be at the high school to share information about the services they offer in the community. In addition to informational booths, there will also be a limited number of free at-home COVID test kits, free health screenings, Blender Bikes and more. There will also be a variety of door prizes available. The prizes range from games, kitchen supplies, books, gift certificates, swag items and more.

