Survivors face aftermath of Houghton apartment fire

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Fourteen people are without a home in Houghton after an explosion and fire that leveled an apartment complex and required an evacuation next door early Sunday morning. Now, tenants are picking up what’s left.

“I lost all of my technology, everything that I own there. I lost a lot of personal things from family and friends that can’t easily be replaced,” said Zbigniew Bell, former tenant & MTU 5th year student.

Bell also lost his car to the fire. After hearing the explosion, Bell and several other tenants rushed out of the building, stopping first to help an elderly couple that was trapped.

“We couldn’t get the door open. Paul, myself, and Kevin, another resident, got it open and we got Debbie and Albert out of there,” Bell explained.

Albert Aguilar, former tenant, said the residents in the building were a close-knit community. When the fire started, they knew he and his wife may have a hard time escaping, and prioritized helping them out before evacuating.

“The wall’s starting to cave in, I couldn’t get out of my room I had to climb over my bed while my wife was trying to get down the hallway,” Aguilar said. “When they came downstairs, they knocked down the door and they started calling for my wife and I, because my wife is disabled and they were able to help get her out.”

Aguilar says as they exited, it was pitch black and you could feel the heat from the flames. He also said they are thankful for the quick actions of the students.

Now, the Salvation Army is helping the victims move forward.

“We help get people into housing again, replacing items, and we work as a clearing house. We work as a state navigator to sort through any state paperwork, getting their ID’s replaced or any other information,” said Pete Mackin, Copper Country Salvation Army Director.

Mackin says all displaced tenants are in temporary housing, but the community still feels the impact of the Calumet fire last spring, and a dip in the housing market.

“We had maybe a dozen homeless people last year before all this happened,” Mackin explained, “Now, we are approaching past 100.”

Mackin says the Salvation Army is collecting donations to help benefit the survivors. Michigan Tech University has provided housing for its displaced students.

“It was very fast for housing. It was very fortunate that they could get a quick turnaround for us,” said Paul Kovacic, Former Tenant & MTU 5th year student.

The school says about 15 students have been impacted from the fire.

“We are expediting the process to give [impacted] students about $500 of emergency student funds, we are making sure students have immediate access to our food pantry, and our clothes closet. We are also adding additional dining meals to student’s meal cards,” said Dr. Wallace Southerland, MTU VP of Student Affairs & Dean of Students.

Southerland says in the future, the school hopes to increase its on campus housing capacity, and work with landlords to address off-campus housing needs. Meanwhile, the survivors and those impacted continue to rebuild.

A spokesperson at SEMCO Energy said about half of the customers who lost gas utilities as a result of the fire have been restored so far. The city of Houghton Fire Department said the cause is still under investigation.

