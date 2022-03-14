Advertisement

Snow before thawing trend

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

An area of low-pressure tracking south of the U.P. will bring a band of moderate snow to the southern counties during the day. We’re looking at mainly 1-2″ of snow for Dickinson and Delta counties with up to 4″ in Menominee county. Then, the jetstream will bring a ridge of warmer to the Great Lakes along with some increased moisture. This will cause patchy fog and drizzle tomorrow and Wednesday morning. During the rest of the week, temperatures will be well above normal, mainly in the 40s.

Today: Becoming cloudy with snow in the south

>Highs: Upper 20s north, low 30s south

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with patchy fog and drizzle early on

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s south

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with patchy fog and drizzle during the morning. Isolated rain showers are possible

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Low to mid-40s

Friday: Cloudy and warm with a chance of a wintry mix

>Highs: Upper 30s to around 40°

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid 30s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Houghton Police Department, a fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, March...
UPDATES: Minor injuries reported in downtown Houghton apartment explosion, fire
A Marquette County Sheriff's Office Badge (WLUC image)
Snowmobiler seriously injured in Marquette County crash
Welcome to Houghton County Memorial Airport.
SkyWest tries to pull out of Houghton County Memorial Airport
The Houghton County Sheriff's office was looking a bit snowed in on Monday.
UPDATE: New details released about Houghton County Undersheriff’s leave of absence
The restaurant and Landmark Inn provided an update on their work force status with Spring right...
Marquette businesses give update on their work force status

Latest News

Warmer temps for St Patricks
Calm and warmer days ahead this week
Warmer Temperatures on the way
Mild snow showers with warmer temps following
NWS Winter Weather & Wind Chill Advisories in effect through Saturday morning.
Blustery, snowy weekend before spring-like weather advances
snow
Times of snow into the weekend