Snow before thawing trend

An area of low-pressure tracking south of the U.P. will bring a band of moderate snow to the southern counties during the day. We’re looking at mainly 1-2″ of snow for Dickinson and Delta counties with up to 4″ in Menominee county. Then, the jetstream will bring a ridge of warmer to the Great Lakes along with some increased moisture. This will cause patchy fog and drizzle tomorrow and Wednesday morning. During the rest of the week, temperatures will be well above normal, mainly in the 40s.

Today: Becoming cloudy with snow in the south

>Highs: Upper 20s north, low 30s south

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with patchy fog and drizzle early on

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s south

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with patchy fog and drizzle during the morning. Isolated rain showers are possible

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Low to mid-40s

Friday: Cloudy and warm with a chance of a wintry mix

>Highs: Upper 30s to around 40°

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid 30s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.