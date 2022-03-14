The Ryan Report - March 13, 2022

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan sits down with Olympian Nick Baumgartner to talk about his experience in the 2022 Winter Games and his dedication to winning the gold.

Baumgartner shares his appreciation for his community and said he’s proud to be a Yooper. Baumgartner is gearing up for the 2023 FIS Snowboarding World Championship in Bakuriani, Georgia.

Check out Part 1 above, with Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

