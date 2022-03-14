NMU organization brings awareness to missing and murdered indigenous women

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A group at Northern Michigan University is bringing awareness to missing and murdered indigenous women.

Red dresses were installed throughout the Whitman Woods to commemorate each woman who has been taken from their family unjustly.

“Those murdered, sisters and mothers and relatives, will be able to see this color and see that we’re still out here looking for them,” The Center for Native American Studies director Amber Morseau said.

The red dress installation is part of the “Sing Our Sisters Home” series put on by The Center for Native American Studies.

Morseau said the indigenous people are the highest demographic in the U.S. and Canada to be victims of human trafficking.

“These cases do go unreported and those that are reported are largely ignored or there’s no evidence because of the nature of the crime,” Morseau said.

She said she thinks law enforcement could do better working with the agencies in the Indian Country to bring the girls home safely.

“I don’t want to have to walk the streets at night and fear for my life or have to constantly have my partner with me or a group of folks to feel safe as an indigenous woman,” she said.

Morseau encourages more people to come up and talk to indigenous people in the community to learn more about their history.

“Show up for our lightest times too. Be able to come out and celebrate with us so that way you can build community with one another rather than focusing on the traumas that have happened to our population.”

She says her goal of bringing awareness to the missing and murdered indigenous people is to never have to hang another red dress in the woods.

“I really hoping for a day that I don’t have to come out here and do this anymore because those cases will be solved,” Morseau said.

The dress installation will continue to hang in the Whitman Woods until March 28.

Dress donations are still being accepted at NMU’s Center for American Studies in the Whitman Commons.

