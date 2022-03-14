Menards food drive for St. Vincent De Paul on now

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Menards stores across upper Michigan are holding their annual food drive. Now through the end of march you can donate non-perishable food items at the drop boxes located near the exits.

All Menards stores are participating and will give the collected food items to their local St. Vincent De Paul food pantries. The timing of the food drive is aimed at getting donations for the pantries after the holiday season.

“If you’re in the mood to help out, we are one of the locations that has a drop box working with St. Vincent’s to do the food drive in March, often food drives loose a little bit of traffic in March and this is one way to try to pick up that traffic after the holidays,” said Daniel Staley, Menards General Manager.

Menards has held this food drive since 2016. It is company-wide meaning 335 stores in 15 states are collecting food for St. Vincent De Paul.

