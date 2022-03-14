Advertisement

Maryland’s last public Confederate monument removed

Crews remove the stone base of the Talbot Boys Statue, Maryland's last public Confederate...
Crews remove the stone base of the Talbot Boys Statue, Maryland's last public Confederate statue, on the grounds of the Talbot County Courthouse, Monday, March 14, 2022.(Julio Cortez | Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTMON, Md. (AP) - A statue that was thought to be the last Confederate monument on a courthouse lawn in Maryland has been removed. The “Talbot Boys Statue” was relocated Monday.

The statue stood on the Talbot County courthouse lawn in Easton for more than a century.

The copper sculpture features a boy holding a Confederate flag and names the men from the Eastern Shore county who joined the Confederacy and died in the war.

After the county council voted to approve its removal in September, a coalition raised more than $80,000 to relocate it to a historic battlefield in Virginia.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Houghton Police Department, a fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, March...
UPDATES: Minor injuries reported in downtown Houghton apartment explosion, fire
A Marquette County Sheriff's Office Badge (WLUC image)
Snowmobiler seriously injured in Marquette County crash
Welcome to Houghton County Memorial Airport.
SkyWest tries to pull out of Houghton County Memorial Airport
The Houghton County Sheriff's office was looking a bit snowed in on Monday.
UPDATE: New details released about Houghton County Undersheriff’s leave of absence
Thirteen hospitals in Michigan have earned an EAM Hospital Patient Safety Award, a decrease...
13 Hospitals in Michigan Recognized for Patient Safety

Latest News

The site of the former Marquette General Hospital
Marquette City Commission creates sub committee for former hospital redevelopment project
Police said on their official Twitter account that two people, including the suspected shooter,...
Police: Albuquerque shooting leaves 2 dead, including suspect; 2 officers injured
An example of the type of chair you can create.
“Chairs with a View” project seeking artists and sponsors
A suspect is being sought in recent shootings of homeless people in New York City and...
Man sought in homeless killings in New York, Washington D.C.
Red dress installation at NMU
NMU organization brings awareness to missing and murdered indigenous women