Marquette City Police Chief prepares for retirement

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Marquette’s chief of police is planning to retire after April 8, his last day in the position.

“I think the number one thing is the community,” Marquette City Police Department Chief of Police Blake Rieboldt said of the thing he will remember most of his job.

Rieboldt says the best part of his job has been the community support. He has been the MPD chief for six years. “I grew up in Marquette so I graduated high school here in 1987 and went away to school downstate at Western [Michigan University] and was able to return back to Marquette, Rieboldt said. “It’s always been home for me.”

Rieboldt graduated with a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice and sociology from Western Michigan University and spent a year training at a police academy in Kalamazoo, Mich.

He began as an MPD road patrol officer in 1994 and has remained in the department since then. “Being able to serve the community in this capacity and kind of starting off as a patrolman and working my way through the ranks has been a real honor, Rieboldt said.

City of Marquette Manager Karen Kovacs sees Rieboldt as a helpful and important part of the community, adding she will miss working with him. “It has been an honor working with Chief Rieboldt,” Kovacs said. “He has been a fantastic partner here, and he was actually the first person to give me a tour of the city during my interview process.”

Rieboldt says he is now looking forward to a new chapter of his life and is still figuring out what his future holds. “I’ve got a few irons in the fire so I haven’t quite nailed anything down yet,” Rieboldt said. “We’re just going to take a little time, my wife and I, and kind of enjoy some family and some downtime and then just try to kind of figure out what the next chapter is going to be.”

Marquette P.D. says it has selected one of its officers as Rieboldt’s replacement and will seek the city commission’s approval of the candidate at a March 28th meeting.

The MPD hopes to confirm the new chief of police with the commission on April 11th.

