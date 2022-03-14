Advertisement

Little League of Marquette hosts spaghetti dinner

Little League Dinner and Raffle
Little League Dinner and Raffle(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Sunday a Marquette sports organization had a dinner with a special goal in mind.

The Marquette Little League hosted a spaghetti dinner to help raise funds. Dinners for adults cost 10 dollars and kids were five dollars. People could also purchase raffle tickets for various items. President of Marquette Little League Shane Cromell said that the funds raised today will go towards important upgrades for the fields.

“The North Marquette Complex we want to enclose the batting cage so we can use it year-round and Field 1 and Field 3, both have grass infields and they need to be leveled off and put new dirt down,” he said.

Cromell says the league is looking to do a carwash event in May and another one in the summer.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Houghton Police Department, a fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, March...
UPDATES: Minor injuries reported in downtown Houghton apartment explosion, fire
The restaurant and Landmark Inn provided an update on their work force status with Spring right...
Marquette businesses give update on their work force status
The Houghton County Sheriff's office was looking a bit snowed in on Monday.
UPDATE: New details released about Houghton County Undersheriff’s leave of absence
A Marquette County Sheriff's Office Badge (WLUC image)
Snowmobiler seriously injured in Marquette County crash
Gov. Whitmer announces $400 refund checks already being distributed

Latest News

Guests pack the dining hall at the American Legion Post 150 in Iron Mountain for its monthly...
American Legion Post 50 hosts all-you-can-eat breakfast
According to the Houghton Police Department, a fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, March...
UPDATES: Minor injuries reported in downtown Houghton apartment explosion, fire
Nick Baumgartner poses at Ski Brule with the American Flag and his gold medal from the mixed...
Olympic Gold Medalist Nick Baumgartner visits Ski Brule for ride along
Downtown Houghton fire, March 13, 2022
No injuries reported in downtown Houghton apartment explosion, fire