Little League of Marquette hosts spaghetti dinner

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Sunday a Marquette sports organization had a dinner with a special goal in mind.

The Marquette Little League hosted a spaghetti dinner to help raise funds. Dinners for adults cost 10 dollars and kids were five dollars. People could also purchase raffle tickets for various items. President of Marquette Little League Shane Cromell said that the funds raised today will go towards important upgrades for the fields.

“The North Marquette Complex we want to enclose the batting cage so we can use it year-round and Field 1 and Field 3, both have grass infields and they need to be leveled off and put new dirt down,” he said.

Cromell says the league is looking to do a carwash event in May and another one in the summer.

