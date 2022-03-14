Advertisement

Judge makes ban on Bob Saget autopsy records release permanent

FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Los Angeles.(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A judge in Florida on Monday agreed to make permanent an order that prohibits the release of photos, video or other records related to the investigation into the death of comedian Bob Saget.

During a court hearing in Orlando, Circuit Judge Vincent Chiu said he would issue a permanent injunction that had been requested by Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, and his three daughters. The family members had filed a lawsuit seeking to stop the release of any records from the local medical examiner’s office and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office involving the investigation into Saget’s death.

Saget, 65, was found dead Jan. 9 in a room at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando. He had performed in the area the previous night as part of a stand-up tour.

Saget died from an accidental blow to the head, likely from a fall backward, according to the medical examiner. An autopsy report showed that Saget had an abrasion on his scalp, a fracture at the base of his skull, fractures around his eye sockets, bruises to the brain, and bleeding between the brain and tissue covering the brain. A toxicology analysis didn’t show any illicit drugs or toxins in Saget’s body.

During the course of the autopsy and death investigation, the medical examiner’s office and sheriff’s office created graphic videos and photos of Saget’s body, as well as audio recordings. Such records are prohibited by state law from being released publicly, but some media outlets had already filed requests for them, according to the family’s lawsuit.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Houghton Police Department, a fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, March...
UPDATES: Minor injuries reported in downtown Houghton apartment explosion, fire
A Marquette County Sheriff's Office Badge (WLUC image)
Snowmobiler seriously injured in Marquette County crash
Welcome to Houghton County Memorial Airport.
SkyWest tries to pull out of Houghton County Memorial Airport
The Houghton County Sheriff's office was looking a bit snowed in on Monday.
UPDATE: New details released about Houghton County Undersheriff’s leave of absence
The restaurant and Landmark Inn provided an update on their work force status with Spring right...
Marquette businesses give update on their work force status

Latest News

Marquette City Police Department Chief of Police Blake Rieboldt. Rieboldt's final day at the...
Marquette City Police Chief prepares for retirement
A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022....
Russia keeps up attacks in Ukraine as two sides hold talks
Crews remove the stone base of the Talbot Boys Statue, Maryland's last public Confederate...
Maryland’s last public Confederate monument removed
Caught on camera: a construction worker helped authorities wrangle a six-foot alligator in...
WATCH: Construction crew helps wrangle 6-foot alligator in Florida
A convoy of trucks and other vehicles travels the I-495 Capital Beltway near the Woodrow Wilson...
Trucker mandate protest hits DC, snarling local traffic