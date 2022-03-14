DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - Michiganders will have the chance to decide the kings and queens of the cannabis crop, as the High Times Cannabis Cup returns to Michigan in a People’s Choice competition.

Cannabis Cup is the largest cannabis event in the state, and last year’s cup featured 76 brands, nearly 300 product entries and 290,596 grams of cannabis products. Expect those numbers to be bigger than ever, because 2022′s competition will see the largest pool of judges and the most categories to vote on in High Times history.

Every day cannabis users will have the chance to sample and vote on categories like best indica, sativa, edibles, concentrates and more. Cannabis connoisseurs will have the opportunity to purchase judging kits at select dispensaries across the state, including the U.P. starting April 16.

High Times Director of Events and Competitions, Mark Kazinec, made the announcement.

“This April, we are launching the largest-ever Cannabis Cup in Michigan’s history, with 17 unique categories across recreational and medical products for a total of over 3,300 judge kits,” Kazinec said. “We plan to increase distribution so that every area of Michigan is covered as best as possible. If this year is anything like last year, we expect lines of enthusiasts ready to purchase their kits at the select dispensaries, which may very well sell out the same day.”

Judging kits will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Pricing is estimated between $100-$300 depending on the category, and kits may include 15-35 different samples of product.

Winners will be announced June 26 during the High Times Cannabis Cup Michigan Awards Show. Judging kits come in a smell-proof backpack with scorecards, and judges are asked to give detailed comments on aesthetics, aroma, taste and effects of each product. Cannabis Cup previously featured 10 separate judging categories, but it’s bigger than ever in 2022′s competition.

Cannabis Cup traces its roots back to Amsterdam and started in 1988 as an international competition recognizing the best cannabis products on the planet. The People’s Choice format began in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and has given everyday cannabis users the opportunity to join the ranks of legendary Cannabis Cup judges like Snoop Dogg and Willie Nelson.

Michigan’s Cannabis Cup is presented by House of Dank and made possible by official intake partner Red White and Bloom. Other sponsors include Pure Options and Canna Boys. For contest rules, as well as a list of Michigan’s previous Cannabis Cup winners visit cannabiscup.com

Key Dates for Michigan’s Cannabis Cup 2022:

March 21 - 25: Submission deadline for competitors

March 29 - April 8: Intake and product submissions

April 16: Judging kits become available across Michigan

April 16 - June 12: Judging timeframe

June 26: Award Show announcing the winners

