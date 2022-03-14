Calm and warmer days ahead this week
Today was mostly calm with mild lake effect snow along the NW wind belts and temps were mostly seasonal temps. The next few days are forecasted to be above average, especially on Tuesday and Wednesday. Those warmer temps will stick around throughout the week with some chances of precipitation later into the week.
>Highs: Low to Mid 30s
Monday: Mostly cloudy throughout with scattered snow in the southern counties
>Highs: Mid 30 to Low 40s
Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies; above average temps
>Highs: Mid 30s Low 40s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies with isolated rain showers
>Highs: Mid 30s to High 40s
Saint Patrick’s Day: Mostly cloudy conditions throughout
>Highs: 30s
Friday: Mostly cloudy skies; seasonable
>Highs: 30s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy
>Highs: 30s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy
