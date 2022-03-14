Advertisement

Calm and warmer days ahead this week

Warm air on the way(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Today was mostly calm with mild lake effect snow along the NW wind belts and temps were mostly seasonal temps. The next few days are forecasted to be above average, especially on Tuesday and Wednesday. Those warmer temps will stick around throughout the week with some chances of precipitation later into the week.

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy throughout with scattered snow in the southern counties

>Highs: Mid 30 to Low 40s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies; above average temps

>Highs: Mid 30s Low 40s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies with isolated rain showers

>Highs: Mid 30s to High 40s

Saint Patrick’s Day: Mostly cloudy conditions throughout

>Highs: 30s

Friday: Mostly cloudy skies; seasonable

>Highs: 30s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy

>Highs: 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy

