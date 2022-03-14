Advertisement

Bay Cliff Health Camp seeks summer employees

The camp works with children ages three through 17 who live with disabilities.
Lodging at Bay Cliff Health Camp in Big Bay. The camp is searching for employees for multiple positions.(WLUC)
By Vinny La Via
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BIG BAY, Mich. (WLUC) - A camp for children with disabilities is looking for help.

Bay Cliff Health Camp has job openings for its Children’s Summer Therapy Program that runs June through Aug.

The camp says it needs camp counselors, nurses, physical therapists, lifeguards, kitchen and dining room staff. Staff would work with kids from age three to 17 years old and have the option to live at camp over the summer.

Bay Cliff Health Camp Director Seth Rowles says those who work there get great social work job experience. “What I always tell people is if you can build relationships with our kids successfully with their challenges with communication, mobility, and things like that like you can build a relationship with anyone,” Rowles said.

The camp is also looking for full-time staff. If interested in applying for a position, visit Bay Cliff Health Camp’s website by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

