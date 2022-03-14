Advertisement

American Legion Post 50 hosts all-you-can-eat breakfast

The group holds breakfast events on the second Sunday of every month from March through October.
Guests pack the dining hall at the American Legion Post 150 in Iron Mountain for its monthly all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet.
Guests pack the dining hall at the American Legion Post 150 in Iron Mountain for its monthly all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet.(WLUC)
By Vinny La Via
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - American Legion Post 50 is serving up an all-you-can-eat breakfast.

The post offers a buffet on the second Sunday morning of every month through October. Each event goes from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The breakfast is $10 for adults, $4 for kids ages six through ten, and free for children under five.

The American Legion hopes this event can bring more young members to join. “We have a good membership but we’re lacking the younger generation, you know the younger people, 30 years old, 40 years old, that range there,” American Legion Post 50 Commander Jim Richards said. “It’s just hard to get them involved in anything like this.”

American Legion Post 50 also offers a fish fry Friday nights and bingo on Tuesdays.

