AAA: Michigan gas prices jump 27 cents compared to last week

Gas prices in Michigan declined slightly, after setting a new record of $4.26 per gallon on Thursday. Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $4.24 per gallon for regular unleaded, which is up 27 cents from a week ago. This price is 89 cents more than this time last month and $1.43 more than this time last year.

Motorists are paying an average of $63 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; an increase of about $12 from when prices were their highest last November.

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, WTI increased by $3.31 to settle at $109.33, capping off a volatile week in the oil market that saw crude oil rise to $123.70 on Tuesday. Crude began to show some weakness Wednesday when the price began to decline. Crude continues to remain under several stressors right now, most notably the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“After setting a new record high of $4.26 per gallon, Michigan gas prices dropped slightly,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “Despite the slight decrease, Michigan drivers are still facing the highest gas prices in over a decade.”

Metro Detroit’s average daily gas price also declined slightly after setting a new record high of $4.28 on Thursday. Metro Detroit’s current average is $4.25 per gallon, about 25 cents more than last week’s average and $1.49 more than this same time last year.

Most expensive gas price averages: Marquette ($4.28), Ann Arbor ($4.26), Benton Harbor ($4.25)

Least expensive gas price averages: Jackson ($4.22), Grand Rapids ($4.23), Flint ($4.23)

