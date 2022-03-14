13 Hospitals in Michigan Recognized for Patient Safety

NOVI, Mich. (WLUC) - In observance of National Patient Safety Awareness Week, the Economic Alliance for Michigan (EAM), a nonprofit group comprised of Michigan’s largest employers and unions, announces the recipients of the 2022 EAM Hospital Patient Safety Awards, recognizing hospitals in Michigan consistently performing high marks and improvements in patient safety and quality of care. This marks the seventh year for the awards.

Thirteen hospitals in Michigan have earned an EAM Hospital Patient Safety Award, a decrease from 18 recipients the previous year.

“There is little doubt the pandemic contributed to a decreased level of patient safety. Hospitals had to deal with exuberant numbers of critically ill patients, along with overworked and burned-out staff,” said Bret Jackson, president, EAM. “Hopefully, all medical providers can put safety-related practices they learned during the pandemic to protect patients well into the future.”

Hospitals can achieve two different awards, the Excellence Award and the Improvement Award. To be considered for an award, hospitals must have participated in the 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Survey, demonstrating the hospital’s commitment to transparency. The Leapfrog Group is the nation’s premier advocate of transparency in health care—collecting, analyzing, and disseminating data to inform value-based purchasing and improved decision-making.

Hospitals receiving the Excellence Award participated in the annual Leapfrog Group survey and maintained all “A’s” with Hospital Safety Grade in four consecutive grading terms (Spring 2020, Fall 2020, Spring 2021, Fall 2021).

Hospitals receiving the Improvement Award participated in the annual Leapfrog Group survey and demonstrated improvement in letter grades for four consecutive grading terms with Hospital Safety Grade (Spring 2020, Fall 2020, Spring 2021, Fall 2021). During the four terms, the grades must not trend backward. The last term grade (Fall 2021) must be at least a “B” to qualify, and hospitals must improve by two letter grades during the four terms.

Eleven hospitals earned the Excellence Award:

Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Covenant Medical Center, Saginaw

Henry Ford Allegiance Health, Jackson

Henry Ford Macomb Hospital, Clinton Township

Lake Huron Medical Center, Port Huron

MyMichigan Medical Center, Midland

Michigan Medicine, Ann Arbor

Spectrum Health United Hospital, Greenville

Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital

St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea

UP Health System – Portage, Hancock

Two hospitals earned the Improvement Award:

Ascension Borgess Hospital, Kalamazoo

Ascension Genesys Hospital, Grand Blanc

“Thank you and congratulations to all our well-deserving award recipients for their dedication to transparency and patient safety,” stated Jackson. “Your hard work, not only saves lives, but also saves dollars for patients and employers.”

The Institute for Healthcare Improvement’s Patient Safety Awareness Week is an annual recognition event intended to encourage everyone to learn more about health care safety. Discover more information about patient safety and hospital safety grades at www.leapfroggroup.org.

About the Economic Alliance for Michigan

Founded in 1982, the EAM is comprised of businesses and unions working together with one clear objective – the continued growth of Michigan’s economy by inspiring job growth and strengthening Michigan’s competitiveness for attracting companies and talent. The EAM seeks to use the collective voice of Michigan’s purchasers to serve as catalysts for change to ensure appropriate access to patient-centric, high-value healthcare. The EAM is the Michigan Regional Leader for The Leapfrog Group. Learn more about the EAM at www.eamonline.org. Follow us on Twitter @EAMOnline. Learn more about The Leapfrog Group at www.leapfroggroup.org.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.