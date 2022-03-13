Wildcats are overwhelmed by Minnesota State in CCHA Semifinal

MANKATO, Minn. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Hockey Team traveled to the land of 10,000 lakes for a big-time CCHA conference semifinals matchup against the number one ranked Minnesota State University- Mankato for a single-elimination Saturday night tilt.

1st PERIOD Minnesota State came out on fire to start the first period, peppering goaltender Charlie Glockner with back-to-back shots in the opening minute of play. Glockner stood tall, making countless saves to change the momentum of play. NMU found themselves on the powerplay just 3:18 into the first period as David Silye for the Mavericks was pinged with a two-minute minor for holding. After a back and forth battle, MSU killed off the penalty. At the 11:34 mark of the first period, defensemen Tanner Vescio was hit with a two-minute minor for boarding. NMU looked strong on the penalty kill with solid play from goaltender Charlie Glockner, breaking down MSU’s offensive chances. With 9:20 on the clock, both teams took a trip to the penalty box on a pair of offsetting minors and play continued as we skated with four aside. Shortly after the offsetting minors, the Mavericks found the back of the net, scoring with 6:16 left on the clock. Connor Gregga put MSU up by a score of 1-0. Quickly after the Mavericks went up by a score of 1-0, David Silye piled another one on the scoreboard, scoring off a pass from Jack McNelly. MSU led 2-0 with 5:54 left in the first. The game opened up with 3:33 left in the first as both teams made a trip to the box as a pair of two-minute minors for cross-checking moved the game to four-on-four hockey. The first period winded down with both teams sharing a handful of shots. NMU headed to the locker room down by a pair of goals.

2nd PERIOD With 16:13 left in the second period, Vincent de Mey was tagged with a two-minute minor for tripping, MSU’s loaded powerplay looked to capitalize. Hank Crone found himself on a breakaway, coming up just short off a save from Dryden McKay. Mankato’s powerplay was too much as they capitalized on the man-advantage. Nathan Smith grabbed the goal off a pass from Julian Napravnik and Jake Livingstone. MSU led 3-0 with 14:52 left in the second. NMU caught a chance on the powerplay as Julian Napravnik made a lonely trip to the penalty box for a two-minute minor for tripping. With 10:22 left in the second, Alex Frye put the Wildcats on the board, roofing one over the Mankato’s goaltender. Andre Ghantous and Bo Hanson grabbed the assists on the play. The Mavericks answered right back at the 10:53 mark in the second period. Ryan Sandelin put the puck to the back of the net off a rebound. Brendan Fury and Sam Morton notched the assists on the play. The game continued with MSU leading 4-1 with 9:07 left to play. With 6:05 left to play in the second, Andy Carrol found the back of the net. Cade Borchardt and Julian Napravnik added themselves on the scoresheet with the goal. Shortly after the Mavericks went up 5-1, MSU added another goal with a shot from Will Hillman, as Ondrej Pavel and Connor Gregga notched the assists. MSU found themselves on the penalty kill with 58.5 left to play in the second as Ondrej Pavel was called for a two-minute minor for tripping. As play winded down, NMU looked to find momentum with shots from all over. The period ended with the Mavericks up by a score of 6-1.

3rd Period There was a change of scenery for the Wildcats to start the third period as Nolan Kent got the nod looking to change the momentum. Kent came up big in the opening minutes as he denied strong offensive opportunities for the Mavericks. MSU forward Ryan Sandelin was slammed with a two-minute minor for boarding at the 13:56 mark. NMU looked to create some positive energy and scoring chances. The Mavericks goaltender Dryden McKay stood tall, denying any offensive chance NMU produced. Tanner Vescio made a trip to the penalty box with 8:31 left to play in the third, getting called for a two-minute minor for high-sticking. At 12:14 into the third period, MSU capitalized early into their powerplay, scoring from the hash marks. Julian Napravnik netted the goal off a pass from Nathan Smith and Akito Hirose. NMU went on the powerplay with 6:30 left to play in the third period as Jake Livingstone was pinged with a two-minute minor for interference. Quickly after the Mavericks killed off their penalty, Connor Marritt was tagged with a two-minute minor for tripping. Just 41 seconds into MSU’s powerplay, Wyatt Aamodt rifled one into the back of the net. Andy Carroll and Ondrej Pavel notched the assists. As the clock winded down in the final minute of play, NMU came in full force for one last offensive push. MSU came away victorious by a score of 8-1 and advanced to the CCHA Conference Championship.

GOALS

With 6:16 left to play in the first, Connor Gregga found the back of the net for MSU to take the 1-0 lead.

David Silye put one to the back of the net, with 5:54 left to go in the first period. Jack McNeely notched the assist.

MSU’s strong powerplay was in full display early into the second period, as Nathan Smith netted one for the Mavericks at the 5:08 mark. Julian Napravnik and Jake Livingstone grabbed the apples.

Alex Frye rifled one past the opposition for NMU, scoring on the powerplay with 10:22 left to play in the second. Andre Ghantous and Bo Hanson added their names to the scoresheet on the play.

At 10:53 into the second period, MSU added another tally, as Ryan Sandelin netted the goal as Brendan Furry and Sam Morton notched assists.

Shortly after the Mavericks went up by a score of 4-1, they added another just 13:55 into the second, scoring for MSU was Andy Carroll as Cade Borchardt and Julian Napravnik piled their names on scoresheet with assists.

Scoring was hot for the Mavericks, as Will Hillman netted one at the 14:26 mark off passes from Connor Gregga and Ondrej Pavel.

After a quiet start to the third period, MSU scored at the 12:14 mark with help from Julian Napravnik. Nathan Smith and Akito Hirose grabbed the assist.

With 3:54 left in the third period, Wyatt Aamodt found the back of the net off passes from Andy Corroll and Ondrej Pavel.

KEY STATS

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.