Snowmobiler seriously injured in Marquette County crash

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Serious injuries were reported after a snowmobile crash in Marquette Township Saturday afternoon.

According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, a 19-year-old man attending Northern Michigan University, originally from Lower Michigan, decided to exit DNR Snowmobile Trail #14 and ride in a prohibited area.

Investigators determined the snowmobile was going very fast and couldn’t stop before going over a steep hill. The snowmobile flipped over a couple of times. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at 2:47 p.m. Saturday.

The operator of the snowmobile was extricated using rope rescue techniques and brought up to a rescue sled. He was taken to an ambulance and then to UP Health System-Marquette with serious injuries. The snowmobiler’s name has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation. Excessive speed and operating in unfamiliar terrain were contributing factors in the crash, the sheriff’s office says.

UPHS EMS and Marquette Township Fire and Rescue assisted at the scene.

