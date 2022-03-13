Advertisement

Snowmobiler seriously injured in Marquette County crash

A Marquette County Sheriff's Office Badge (WLUC image)
A Marquette County Sheriff's Office Badge (WLUC image) (WLUC)
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Serious injuries were reported after a snowmobile crash in Marquette Township Saturday afternoon.

According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, a 19-year-old man attending Northern Michigan University, originally from Lower Michigan, decided to exit DNR Snowmobile Trail #14 and ride in a prohibited area.

Investigators determined the snowmobile was going very fast and couldn’t stop before going over a steep hill. The snowmobile flipped over a couple of times. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at 2:47 p.m. Saturday.

The operator of the snowmobile was extricated using rope rescue techniques and brought up to a rescue sled. He was taken to an ambulance and then to UP Health System-Marquette with serious injuries. The snowmobiler’s name has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation. Excessive speed and operating in unfamiliar terrain were contributing factors in the crash, the sheriff’s office says.

UPHS EMS and Marquette Township Fire and Rescue assisted at the scene.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The restaurant and Landmark Inn provided an update on their work force status with Spring right...
Marquette businesses give update on their work force status
The Houghton County Sheriff's office was looking a bit snowed in on Monday.
UPDATE: New details released about Houghton County Undersheriff’s leave of absence
The Iron Mountain Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 801 East C Street in the...
Firefighters respond to Iron Mountain house fire
Gov. Whitmer announces $400 refund checks already being distributed
New legislation helps U.P. logging industry.
New legislation eases requirements for U.P. logging industry

Latest News

According to the Houghton Police Department, a fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, March...
No injuries reported in downtown Houghton apartment explosion, fire
Pie Throw at Barrel and Beam
Pie throw donation drive at Barrel and Beam
Welcome to Houghton County Memorial Airport.
SkyWest tries to pull out of Houghton County Memorial Airport
Three gardening plots are open and will be given on a first come, first served basis
Gardening plots open at Ryan Street Community Garden in Hancock